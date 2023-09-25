One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up about 3.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXE stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

