Oak Harvest Investment Services Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 243.1% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.78. The stock had a trading volume of 378,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,634. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $330.76 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

