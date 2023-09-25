Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,985. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

