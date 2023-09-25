Noble Family Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 357,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,082. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

