NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,298. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.