New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $11.61 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $558.59 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.63.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

