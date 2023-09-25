MRA Advisory Group Sells 139 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.69. 231,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

