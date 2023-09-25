Morgan Stanley Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $58.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

