Morgan Stanley Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $115.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $122.26 and a 1-year high of $180.76. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

