McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Core Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $271.73 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.48.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

