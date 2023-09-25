Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $158.29. 622,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,710. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

