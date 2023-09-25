KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 278 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $136.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,585. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

