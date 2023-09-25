Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAM. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading

