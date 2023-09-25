Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get Jabil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBL opened at $107.60 on Thursday. Jabil has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.