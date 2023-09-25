iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LTG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVW stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.