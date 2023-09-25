iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.58. 452,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,978. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

