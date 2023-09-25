iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $94.56. 1,222,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,544. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.