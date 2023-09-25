iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Increased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 679,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,149. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

