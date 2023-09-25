Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,745. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

