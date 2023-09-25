Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $150.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

