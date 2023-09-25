Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 270,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.82 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

