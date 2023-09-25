Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.15. 459,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,030. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

