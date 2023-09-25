Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GE traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

