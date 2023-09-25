HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in HDFC Bank by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

