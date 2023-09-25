Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.81. 241,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,797. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

