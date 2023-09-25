Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average of $195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

