GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
