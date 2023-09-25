GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

