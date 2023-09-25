Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,598,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,652,000 after buying an additional 135,781 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,041,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

