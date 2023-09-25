Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 1,479 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. 1,445,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,842. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

