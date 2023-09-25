First National Bank Sioux Falls Invests $219,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Broadcom stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $833.53. The stock had a trading volume of 643,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,459. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $869.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $770.90.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

