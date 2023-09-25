Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.71 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $174.35 million and $12.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00033722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,909,125 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

