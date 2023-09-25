Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

