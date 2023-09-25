Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of EFOI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
