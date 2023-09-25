Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.