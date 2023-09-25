Energi Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $77,950.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00033722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,054,744 coins and its circulating supply is 69,054,758 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.