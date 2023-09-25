Encore Capital Group’s (ECPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $73.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after acquiring an additional 592,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,655,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,509,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,843,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,161,000 after buying an additional 70,304 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

