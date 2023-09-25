Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRVN. Barclays reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Driven Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of DRVN opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

