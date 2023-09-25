DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered DoorDash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of DASH opened at $76.18 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,424,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,497 shares of company stock valued at $80,585,506 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

