Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 813 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

