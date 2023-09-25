Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.05.

Shares of FIVN opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 53,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,293,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,491,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,171 shares of company stock worth $6,739,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

