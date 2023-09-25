Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

DE traded up $4.02 on Monday, hitting $384.89. 790,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,986. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $330.76 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.36 and its 200-day moving average is $397.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

