Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.62 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Decred has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $211.38 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $13.62 or 0.00052176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00155710 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003834 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,516,139 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

