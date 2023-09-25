Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,751 shares of company stock valued at $36,468,911. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

