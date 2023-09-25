Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

