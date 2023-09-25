Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CYCC opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.13.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
