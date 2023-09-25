CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.14. 1,798,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

