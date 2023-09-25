CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.54.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.57 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $181.84. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

