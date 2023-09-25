CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.54.

CRWD stock opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $181.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

