CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

