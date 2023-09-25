Connective Portfolio Management LLC Sells 6,195 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 668,669 shares of company stock worth $146,217,271. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $205.40 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average of $207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.