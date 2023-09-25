Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.55

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 1851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YOU

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at $222,608,761.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after buying an additional 1,696,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,510,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,183,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,308,000 after buying an additional 223,301 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.