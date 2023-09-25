CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

